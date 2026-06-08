India vs Afghanistan Test: India Win by 300 Runs

India produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in the lone Test match held at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The hosts wrapped up the contest in less than three days, showcasing their superiority with both bat and ball.

After choosing to bat first, India posted a huge total of 564 for 8 before declaring. The batting unit delivered impressive contributions throughout the innings. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front with a brilliant century, while KL Rahul also reached the three-figure mark. Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant added important runs with solid half-centuries, and Washington Sundar remained unbeaten after completing his fifty.

Facing a daunting target, Afghanistan struggled against India's bowling attack. Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made an immediate impact, tearing through the batting lineup with a six-wicket haul. His performance helped bowl Afghanistan out for just 152 in the first innings.

With a massive deficit on the scoreboard, Afghanistan were forced to follow on. However, their second innings did not produce a turnaround. India's bowlers continued to dominate, with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav leading the attack. The visitors were dismissed for only 112 runs, sealing a comprehensive victory for the home side.

The match highlighted India's strength in Test cricket, particularly the effectiveness of its spin department. The bowlers consistently troubled Afghanistan's batters and ensured there was no opportunity for a comeback.

This emphatic result goes down as one of India's biggest innings victories and underlines the team's dominance in home conditions.