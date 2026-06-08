TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Expected Soon; Check Latest Updates

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 for both 1st Year and 2nd Year students soon. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) can check their results online once they are released.

As per previous years' result schedules, the supplementary results are expected to be declared in the middle of June 2026. Students will be able to access their marks memo through the official website by entering their hall ticket number.

The TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2026 were conducted from May 13 to May 21 for students who wanted to improve their marks or clear subjects they had not passed in the regular examinations.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 Expected Date

Although the board has not officially confirmed the result date, it is expected that the results will be released by mid-June. Last year, the supplementary examination results were announced on June 16, giving students an idea of when to expect this year's results.

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready so they can check their scores immediately after the result link becomes active.

How to Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their marks memo:

Visit the official website .

. Click on the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Enter your hall ticket number.

Submit the details.

Your marks memo will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

Important Information

The supplementary examinations provide students with an opportunity to improve their performance and secure passing marks in subjects where they were unsuccessful. After the results are announced, students should carefully verify all details mentioned in their marks memo and keep a copy for admission or future academic purposes.

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