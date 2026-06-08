Where Is the Constable’s Son?: Perni Nani Slams Pawan Kalyan

Former Minister and YSRCP senior leader Perni Nani launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, alleging that lawlessness has become rampant under its administration and that the coalition government is exploiting the police force for its own political purposes. He also questioned the silence of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, whom he referred to as the “son of a constable,” over the alleged injustices being faced by police personnel.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Monday, Nani claimed that the government was deceiving constables just as it had allegedly misled employees across various departments.

“The government has reduced the surrender leave benefit for constables to half. Six surrender leaves that should have been granted to them are still pending. Even travel allowances (TA) are not being paid. Police personnel engaged in law-and-order duties are owed more than ₹70,000 each,” he alleged.

Nani further criticized the government’s enforcement measures related to drunk driving. “Chandrababu himself encourages liquor consumption, and then the government conducts drunken-driving checks. The very mention of drunk-driving enforcement is enough to deprive police personnel of sleep. Every police station has reportedly been assigned a target of booking five drunken-driving cases a day,” he said.

He also accused the government of using the police against YSRCP leaders and workers. “Believing Chandrababu’s words, police personnel were made to target and assault YSRCP leaders and activists. While work-from-home is unheard of for police, they are being forced to toil in scorching weather conditions,” he remarked.

Questioning the implementation of government policies concerning police welfare, Nani asked why Government Order (GO) 329 had not been enforced and why personnel who had completed ten years of service in the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) were not being transferred to the Armed Reserve (AR) wing as per norms.

“Many APSP personnel are retiring after years of what amounts to bonded labour. The coalition government is treating police personnel in a highly unfair manner,” he alleged.

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Nani said, “Pawan Kalyan is not acting like a Deputy Chief Minister but like an ‘Upma Minister.’ When injustice is being done to police personnel, where is the constable’s son? During elections, he proudly spoke of being a constable’s son. Why is he silent now?”

He also criticized Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, alleging that she speaks on every issue except matters concerning the Home Department. “Minister Anitha is being used only to criticize YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Nani charged.