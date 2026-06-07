Kotha Malupu Trailer Launched, Set for June 12 Release

The trailer of Kotha Malupu, a romantic love suspense entertainer starring Akash Goparaju, son of renowned playback singer Sunitha, and Bhairavi Ardhya in the lead roles, was officially launched by veteran filmmaker A. Kodandarami Reddy. The film is directed by Shiva Varaprasad Keshanakurthi and produced by Tati Balakrishna under the Tathastu Creations banner. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12 and will be distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Kodandarami Reddy praised the film and said, “The trailer looks very impressive, and I liked the concept. Both the hero and heroine have performed well. I wish the audience makes this film a grand success.”

Set against a rural backdrop, Kotha Malupu promises a perfect blend of romance, suspense, and entertainment. Akash Goparaju and Bhairavi Ardhya will be seen portraying the roles of bava-maradalu (cousin relationship), adding a traditional flavor to the story. The film also features Raghu Babu, Prithviraj, Prabhavati, and several other notable actors in key roles. Music has been composed by Yashwanth Nag.

Director Shiva Varaprasad Keshanakurthi expressed his gratitude to Kodandarami Reddy for launching the trailer and blessing the team. He said, “We have made this film in the romantic love suspense genre. The chemistry between Akash and Bhairavi has come out wonderfully. We have also showcased the scenic beauty of Konaseema while presenting an engaging story packed with comedy and emotions. We are confident audiences will enjoy the film when it releases on June 12.”

Producer Tati Balakrishna stated, “I am thankful to Kodandarami Reddy garu for appreciating our film. This is my debut production, the director’s first film, and the heroine’s debut project. It is Akash’s second film. Made entirely in a rural setting, Kotha Malupu will offer a refreshing cinematic experience. Comedian Mahender’s performance will be one of the major highlights.”

Hero Akash Goparaju thanked Kodandarami Reddy and the entire team, saying, “I am grateful to our director for giving me such a good story. It is a privilege to have the support of a reputed distribution company like Mythri. I also thank my mother Sunitha and everyone associated with the film.”

Heroine Bhairavi Ardhya described the film as a special milestone in her career. “The story combines romance, suspense, and comedy in an entertaining way. The pairing of Akash and me, along with our characters, will surely appeal to audiences,” she said.

According to the makers, Kotha Malupu is more than just a love story. The film combines emotions, suspense, humor, and family-oriented entertainment. Actor Mahender’s comedy track is expected to be a major attraction. The team believes the movie will provide a wholesome entertainment package for audiences when it hits theatres on June 12.