Police Complaint Releasing on June 12

The horror-action-thriller entertainer Police Complaint is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 12. Produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramida Sri Films banner, the film is directed by creative director Sanjeev Megoti.

The film has already generated considerable buzz with its trailer and promotional songs. Recently, a special tribute song dedicated to legendary Superstar Krishna became a major attraction. After watching the song, Superstar Krishna’s brother, Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao personally appreciated the film team. He praised the song and conveyed his best wishes for the film’s grand success.

The makers have also released the special song featuring Krishna Sai and Krithi Varma. The tribute song dedicated to Superstar Krishna has been receiving an enthusiastic response from fans.

Speaking on the occasion, director Sanjeev Megoti said, “We are honored that Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao garu appreciated our film, especially the special song dedicated to Krishna garu. His blessings have given our team great encouragement. We completed the film in just 45 days with the participation of 52 senior artists. The story revolves around a unique concept called ‘Chain Reaction of Karma.’ Along with horror-thriller elements, the film also features action and emotional drama, offering a fresh cinematic experience to audiences.”

Lead actor Krishna Sai said, “It is a privilege to be part of a song dedicated to our beloved Superstar Krishna garu. We are delighted that Adiseshagiri Rao garu watched the song and appreciated it. Director Sanjeev Megoti has made the film exceptionally well. I strongly believe Police Complaint will emerge as a major success and entertain audiences of all sections. I request everyone to watch and support the film in theatres.”

Starring Naveen Chandra, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Krishna Sai, and Ragini Dwivedi in lead roles, the film has further raised expectations with the blessings and appreciation of Adiseshagiri Rao. The makers are confident that the film, which blends horror, action, comedy, romance, and thriller elements, will provide audiences with a unique and engaging cinematic experience.

With its trailer and special songs receiving positive responses, Police Complaint has already created considerable interest among movie lovers.