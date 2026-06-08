Karuppu OTT Release: When and Where Can You Watch Suriya's Blockbuster?

Suriya's latest blockbuster Karuppu is all set to entertain audiences on OTT after a successful theatrical run. Directed by RJ Balaji, the rural action drama was released in Tamil as Karuppu and in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu. The film received a positive response from audiences and emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

The movie recently completed 25 successful days in theatres and continues to perform well at the box office. According to reports, Karuppu has crossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide, making it a major comeback film for Suriya.

Now, fans who missed the theatrical experience can watch the film from the comfort of their homes. Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that Karuppu will begin streaming on June 12, 2026. The announcement was made through the platform's social media channels, creating excitement among movie lovers.

The film will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and other regional languages, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the action-packed entertainer.

Karuppu features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead opposite Suriya. The supporting cast includes Anagha Ravi, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Mansoor Ali Khan, who play important roles in the story.

Set against a rural backdrop, the movie combines action, emotion, and mass entertainment elements. Suriya's powerful performance and RJ Balaji's direction have been widely appreciated by both fans and critics.

The film is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, whose songs and background score have added to the film's appeal.

With its OTT premiere just around the corner, Karuppu is expected to attract a large audience on Amazon Prime Video and continue its successful journey beyond theatres.