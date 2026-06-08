Philippines Rocked by Massive 7.8 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Issued

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 magnitude struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday morning, causing panic across several areas and triggering tsunami warnings in the region. Authorities immediately advised people living near coastal areas to move to higher ground as a precaution.

According to earthquake monitoring agencies, the quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometers beneath the sea. The strong tremors were felt across many parts of Mindanao, including General Santos City, where residents rushed out of buildings and homes for safety. Several aftershocks were also reported after the main earthquake.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), along with authorities in neighboring Indonesia, issued tsunami warnings soon after the quake. Experts warned that tsunami waves could affect coastal communities and urged residents to stay away from beaches and shorelines until further notice.

Initial reports indicated damage to some buildings, fallen furniture, and disruptions to power and communication services in parts of southern Philippines. Emergency teams were deployed to assess the situation and help affected communities. However, there were no immediate reports of large-scale casualties.

The earthquake was first estimated at a higher magnitude by some monitoring agencies before being revised to 7.8. The Philippines frequently experiences earthquakes because it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most active seismic zones.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged residents to remain alert for possible aftershocks and further tsunami advisories.