Klin Kaara's Cute Surprise for Ram Charan Goes Viral

Klin Kaara's Sweet Surprise for Ram Charan Wins Hearts Amid Peddi Success

Ram Charan's fans are celebrating the massive success of Peddi, which continues to perform strongly at the box office. The rural sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has emerged as a major hit and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within its first three days.

Set against the backdrop of Srikakulam, the film showcases Ram Charan in powerful roles as a cricketer and wrestler. His performance has received appreciation from both audiences and critics, contributing to the film's impressive run.

Amid the celebrations, Ram Charan received a heartwarming surprise from his daughter, Klin Kaara. A special video shared from the actor's home has now gone viral among fans.

In the video, members of Ram Charan's household staff can be seen dancing to the popular "Chikiri Chikiri" song from Peddi. The clip was reportedly shared with a sweet message from Klin Kaara expressing her love and support for her father.

The adorable gesture has touched the hearts of Mega fans, who are widely sharing the video on social media. Many fans praised the family's bond and appreciated the thoughtful surprise during the film's successful box office run.

As Peddi continues to attract audiences in theatres, the special moment between Ram Charan and his daughter has become another reason for fans to celebrate.

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