Suchitra Badminton Academy Duo Clinches Gold at National Tournament in Hyderabad

In a proud moment for Suchitra Badminton Academy, young shuttlers Kimkim Khongsai and Liansangpuia emerged as champions in the Mixed Doubles category at the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior (U-15) National Ranking Tournament held in Hyderabad.

Seeded fourth in the prestigious national event, the pair delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament to secure the gold medal and earn the distinction of National Ranking Champions.

Their title-winning campaign featured a series of dominant displays, including a hard-fought semifinal victory against the second-seeded duo. Carrying that momentum into the final, Kimkim and Liansangpuia produced a commanding performance to register a straight-games victory, defeating their opponents 21-10, 21-15 to claim the championship.

The triumph marks a significant milestone in the journey of the two young athletes, whose potential was identified years ago in Manipur by K. Pradeep Raju, Founder and Director of Suchitra Badminton Academy.

Long before either player achieved recognition at the state level, Pradeep Raju spotted their talent and facilitated their induction into the academy's high-performance training programme. Since then, the academy has provided them with comprehensive support, including professional coaching, education assistance, accommodation, fitness training, competition exposure, and structured long-term athlete development.

Over the years, Suchitra Badminton Academy has built a reputation for identifying and nurturing promising badminton talent from across India, particularly young athletes who may not otherwise have access to world-class facilities and professional guidance. The academy's developmental model focuses on early talent identification and sustained investment in an athlete's growth.

The success of Kimkim Khongsai and Liansangpuia is seen as a reflection of this long-term vision and commitment. Their national title not only rewards years of dedication and hard work but also highlights the impact of consistent mentorship, structured training, and unwavering support.

Today, Suchitra Badminton Academy stands among India's leading badminton development centres, producing national and international-level players while continuing to nurture the next generation of champions.

For Kimkim and Liansangpuia, the gold medal represents another major step in a promising career. Their achievement serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country, reinforcing the belief that talent recognized early and supported with the right opportunities can reach the highest levels of success.