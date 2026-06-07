Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions From Tomorrow Morning

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced special traffic restrictions and diversions around Nampally Exhibition Grounds in view of the annual Fish Prasadam distribution event.

According to officials, traffic diversions will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Monday until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure smooth movement of devotees and prevent congestion in the surrounding areas.

People arriving in buses and vans have been advised to use designated drop-off points near Gandhi Bhavan and Gruhakalpa bus stops. Special arrangements have also been made for visitors arriving by auto-rickshaws, with a dedicated alighting point set up near Shezan Hotel.

Police officials expect a large turnout for the event and have urged commuters to avoid the Nampally area if possible. Motorists have been requested to use alternative routes to minimize delays and help ease traffic pressure.

Additional traffic personnel will be deployed to manage vehicle movement and guide devotees attending the Fish Prasadam distribution program.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic regulations and follow diversion routes for a hassle-free travel experience during the two-day event.

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