CM Vijay Makes PT Mandatory in TN Schools

The Tamil Nadu government has made physical education a compulsory subject for students studying in Classes 6 to 12 from the current academic year. The new rule will apply to all schools across the state, including private educational institutions.

The decision aims to encourage students to participate regularly in sports and physical activities alongside their academic studies. Officials believe that physical education will help improve students' overall health, fitness, and well-being while also promoting discipline and teamwork.

The government said the initiative is designed to create greater awareness about the importance of exercise and an active lifestyle among schoolchildren. It will also help identify and nurture young sporting talent at an early stage.

Authorities have made it clear that private schools are not exempt from the directive and must implement the physical education program as instructed.

The state government has also warned that strict action will be taken against schools that fail to comply with the new guidelines. Education officials are expected to monitor implementation to ensure all institutions follow the rules.

The move is being seen as an important step toward balancing academics with physical fitness and encouraging greater participation in sports among students.

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