Peddi OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Ram Charan's blockbuster film Peddi is creating a strong buzz not only at the box office but also among OTT viewers. As the movie continues to attract audiences in theatres, many fans are eagerly waiting for details about its digital release.

According to industry reports, streaming giant Netflix has acquired the digital rights for the sports-action entertainer. The film is expected to arrive on the platform sometime in mid-July, although the makers have not officially confirmed a streaming date.

Sources indicate that Peddi will complete its theatrical run before making its OTT debut. With the movie performing well in cinemas, producers are likely to wait before announcing the digital premiere.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi marks his first collaboration with Ram Charan. The film opened to a massive response at the box office, collecting around Rs 138 crore worldwide on its first day.

Presenter Y Ravi Shankar stated that the film maintained solid momentum on its second day and witnessed impressive audience turnout in several markets.

The movie features an ensemble cast led by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Key roles are played by Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani.

Adding to the film's appeal, Shruti Haasan appears in a special song alongside Ram Charan, while the music has been composed by legendary composer A. R. Rahman.

With strong box office collections and growing interest in its OTT release, Peddi continues to remain one of the most talked-about films of the year.

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