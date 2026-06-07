Telangana Schools Reopening Date Changed to June 15

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi has continued its strong run at the box office, crossing the Rs 236 crore mark worldwide within just three days of release. Despite witnessing a sharp drop in collections on its second day, the film bounced back strongly over the weekend.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics. However, the film's box office performance has remained impressive. Including premiere show earnings, the movie collected Rs 135.36 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Collections dropped to Rs 46.60 crore on the second day, raising concerns about the film's momentum. However, the weekend brought renewed support from moviegoers, helping the film recover strongly.

On its third day, Peddi earned Rs 54.9 crore gross worldwide, registering a significant jump from the previous day. With this, the film's total worldwide gross collection reached Rs 236.7 crore in just three days, according to figures released by the makers.

Trade analysts believe the film is likely to maintain its momentum through Sunday and the coming weekdays. If the current trend continues, Peddi could enter the Rs 500 crore club within the next few days.

The film features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Veteran actors Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar play important roles, while Shruti Haasan appears in a special song.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is emerging as one of the biggest box office performers of the year.

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