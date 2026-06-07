Hyderabad Man Killed in Shooting Incident in US

A young man from Telangana was tragically killed in a shooting incident in New York, United States, while reportedly working as a pizza delivery driver.

The victim, a 26-year-old resident of Gundlapochampally in Medchal district, had been living in the US and was employed part-time in the food delivery sector.

According to initial reports, the incident took place late on Friday night when he was out delivering an order. During the delivery, unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire on him. He suffered severe gunshot wounds and collapsed at the scene.

Emergency personnel were alerted, but the victim reportedly died before medical assistance could arrive.

The shocking incident has left his family and friends devastated. Relatives in Telangana are awaiting further information from authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police in New York have started an investigation into the case. Officers are examining available evidence, speaking to witnesses and trying to identify those responsible for the attack. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this stage.

Authorities are expected to release additional details as the investigation progresses.