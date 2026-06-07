Mollywood Times Review and Rating

After emerging as one of Malayalam cinema's most promising young stars with films like Premalu, Alappuzha Gymkhanaand the recent blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Naslen returns with Mollywood Times, a dark comedy directed by Mukundan Unni Associates filmmaker Abhinav Sunder Nayak. Positioned as an insider's take on the film industry, the film generated considerable curiosity with its intriguing trailer and unconventional premise.

Does Naslen continue his impressive run? Has Abhinav Sunder Nayak delivered another memorable satire-drama? Let's find out.

Story

Vineeth Madhavan (Naslen) is an ambitious young outsider determined to become the youngest and greatest filmmaker in Malayalam cinema. Armed with a unique horror story and unwavering confidence in his abilities, he enters an industry that appears to reward connections, luck and opportunism more than talent.

As Vineeth struggles to get his project off the ground, he finds himself navigating plagiarism fears, industry politics, corporate interests, betrayals and the unpredictability of success. Whether he ultimately realizes his dream and whether talent alone is enough to survive in the film industry form the crux of Mollywood Times.

Performances

Naslen once again proves why he has become one of Malayalam cinema's most exciting young actors. As Vineeth, he convincingly portrays the desperation, frustration and obsession of an aspiring filmmaker. The performance feels natural and restrained, never slipping into melodrama even during emotionally demanding moments.

Sangeeth Prathap delivers a strong performance as Arjun Hariraj, a character willing to cross ethical boundaries to achieve success. His portrayal effectively captures the ruthless side of ambition.

Alexander Prasanth shines in a relatively smaller but impactful role as Vineeth's father. His understated humour and effortless dialogue delivery provide some of the film's most enjoyable moments.

Sharaf U Dheen is impressive as Sachin Vaikom David, particularly in the latter portions of the film where his character gains greater significance. The supporting cast, featuring several notable performers, contributes effectively to the film's immersive world.

Technical Aspects

Like many contemporary Malayalam films, Mollywood Times boasts strong technical craftsmanship.

Viswajith Odukkathil's cinematography captures both the glamour and grimness of the film industry with equal effectiveness. Jakes Bejoy's music and background score elevate several key moments without overwhelming the narrative. The editing by Nidhin Raj Arol and Abhinav Sunder Nayak keeps the film largely coherent despite its sprawling structure, while the production design enhances the authenticity of the setting.

However, the film's biggest technical shortcoming is its length. At nearly 168 minutes, the narrative occasionally becomes indulgent. A tighter edit, particularly in the first-half childhood portions and parts of the second half, could have significantly improved the pacing.

What Works

Fresh and original storyline

Honest exploration of the film industry

Excellent performance by Naslen

What Doesn't

Overlong runtime

Slow and uneven pacing in parts

Some repetitive struggle-driven sequences

Initial portions take time to become engaging

Analysis

Cinema has often romanticized the journey of aspiring filmmakers. Very few films, however, have attempted to expose the uncertainty, randomness and harsh realities that exist behind the glamour. Mollywood Times belongs to that rare category.

While comparisons with Ram Gopal Varma's Katha Screenplay Darsakatvam Appalaraju are inevitable, Abhinav Sunder Nayak adopts a very different approach. Instead of broad satire and industry mockery, he opts for a grounded and realistic examination of how difficult it is for outsiders to break into the film business.

The film raises several uncomfortable questions. Is talent enough to succeed in cinema? Does hard work guarantee recognition? How much of success is determined by timing, luck and circumstance? Can ethics survive in a highly competitive industry? Are relationships genuine, or merely transactional?

Through Vineeth's journey, the film suggests that success in cinema is often less about merit and more about being in the right place at the right time. It presents the industry as a chaotic ecosystem where talent matters, but luck frequently matters more.

One of the film's biggest strengths is its refusal to sermonize. Rather than portraying clear heroes and villains, Abhinav presents a morally complex world where everyone is chasing survival, relevance and success. The screenplay's observations about plagiarism fears, idea theft, industry networking and corporate influence feel authentic and often painfully accurate.

The film also contains several sharply written sequences that expose the industry's opportunistic nature. A particularly memorable scene involving the death of a superstar and the industry's reaction to the commercial prospects of his unreleased film serves as a biting commentary on the business side of cinema. Moments like these reveal the film at its most insightful.

However, Mollywood Times occasionally becomes a victim of its own ambition. The narrative repeatedly circles back to Vineeth's struggles, resulting in portions of the second half feeling stretched. What begins as an engaging insider drama sometimes risks becoming an endless chronicle of setbacks and disappointments.

The pacing is another issue. Despite opening with an intriguing thematic setup, the film takes considerable time to find momentum. It is only after the film festival segment that the narrative truly comes alive and achieves the emotional and thematic depth it strives for.

Yet, even with its flaws, Mollywood Times remains an admirable effort. Its originality, honesty and willingness to challenge romantic notions about filmmaking make it stand out from conventional industry dramas.

Verdict

Mollywood Times is a sincere, intelligent and refreshingly original film that peels back the curtain on the dreams, frustrations and brutal realities of show business. While the excessive runtime and uneven pacing prevent it from reaching greatness, the film succeeds as a thought-provoking exploration of ambition, luck and survival in the world of cinema.

Those familiar with the workings of the film industry—or simply curious about what happens behind the scenes—are likely to appreciate its observations far more than casual viewers.

Final Verdict: A compelling and brutally honest portrait of cinema's unpredictable reality bogged down by slow and uneven pace

Rating: 2.5/5

Rating: 2.75/5