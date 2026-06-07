LPG Cylinder Price Increased Again From June 7

Consumers across India will have to pay more for cooking gas as domestic LPG cylinder prices have been increased once again. The latest hike of Rs 29 per cylinder came into effect on June 7, marking the second increase in domestic LPG rates within the last three months.

Following the revision, the price of a standard 14.2-kg LPG cylinder has gone up in major cities across the country. The increase comes after a Rs 60 hike announced in March, when global energy prices surged due to international market disruptions.

Industry sources said state-owned oil marketing companies have been facing significant losses on domestic LPG sales despite previous price revisions. Rising international fuel prices continue to put pressure on fuel retailers.

The latest increase is part of a broader trend of rising fuel costs in India. Petrol, diesel and CNG prices have also witnessed multiple revisions in recent weeks due to higher global crude oil prices.

Commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels, restaurants and businesses have also become more expensive. Prices of commercial cylinders have been raised several times this year, adding to operational costs for businesses.

Officials said global energy markets remain volatile, forcing fuel companies to adjust prices periodically. While the government has absorbed part of the increase, consumers are still facing higher fuel expenses as international prices continue to remain elevated.

The latest LPG price revision is expected to impact household budgets, especially for families that rely on cooking gas for daily needs.

Also read: AP Weather Update: Rain Likely in Several Districts