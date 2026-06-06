Sajjala: TDP-Led Coalition Has Betrayed Minorities in AP

Launching a scathing attack on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and the ruling coalition, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused the government of systematically abandoning minorities, dismantling welfare programs, and reducing governance to political spectacle while ignoring pressing public concerns.

Addressing a State-level Minority Wing meeting at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, Sajjala called upon party leaders and minority representatives to intensify what he described as an ideological and democratic battle against the coalition government's "anti-people and anti-minority agenda." The meeting was attended by YSRCP General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy, MLCs M.D. Ruhulla and Isaac Basha, Minority Wing President Khader Basha, Working President Hafeez Khan, and party leaders from across Andhra Pradesh.

Sajjala alleged that minorities under the current regime have been pushed into political irrelevance, deprived of welfare benefits, denied meaningful representation, and left without adequate protection. He urged minority leaders to expand their role beyond community-specific concerns and become the voice of broader public issues affecting all sections of society.

Drawing a contrast between the previous YSRCP government and the present administration, Sajjala said former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pursued governance with welfare as its central objective, introducing transformative reforms in education, healthcare, agriculture, and social security that directly benefited millions of poor families.

According to Sajjala, a coordinated misinformation campaign orchestrated by political opponents succeeded in removing a welfare-oriented government from power. He claimed that despite grand promises made during the elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition has failed to deliver on its much-publicized "Super Six" guarantees, while simultaneously weakening existing welfare mechanisms that supported vulnerable communities.

He further alleged that the coalition government has accumulated massive debt in a short span without demonstrating any corresponding development on the ground. "The government has borrowed heavily but the public is yet to see tangible outcomes," he remarked, questioning the administration's priorities and fiscal management.

Responding to remarks made by political opponents branding YSRCP as a "Goddali Party" (Axe Party), Sajjala turned the criticism into a counterattack, saying the axe symbolizes Lord Parashurama's fight against injustice and oppression. He argued that if standing against exploitation and authoritarian governance invites such labels, YSRCP would wear them with pride.

The YSRCP leader also accused the government of prioritizing political drama over governance. He cited alleged irregularities in DSC-2025 recruitment and claimed that unemployed youth raising genuine concerns are being ignored rather than heard. Sajjala maintained that the YSRCP government had recruited lakhs of jobs through transparent processes and asserted that the party would continue to stand by unemployed youth and marginalized communities.

Minority Wing leaders echoed similar concerns, accusing the coalition government of betraying the Muslim community after securing electoral support through promises that have largely remained unfulfilled. They alleged that minority welfare has been pushed to the margins since the coalition assumed office.

Leaders highlighted that the previous YSRCP government had spent more than Rs. 23,000 crore on minority welfare through both Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes. In contrast, they accused the present administration of neglecting Haj assistance commitments, weakening institutional support mechanisms such as the Minority Finance Corporation, and failing to adequately protect Waqf properties.

The speakers further alleged that minorities are being treated merely as a vote bank while their welfare concerns remain ignored. They credited Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with reviving political empowerment for minorities after the era of late Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy by providing leadership opportunities and ensuring representation in governance.

The meeting also focused on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Expressing suspicion over the process, Sajjala alleged that the ruling coalition, fearing public dissatisfaction and potential electoral setbacks, could attempt to target voters perceived to support YSRCP during the revision exercise.

He urged party cadres and minority communities to remain vigilant and ensure that no genuine voter is removed from the rolls. Referring to the house-to-house survey scheduled to begin on June 15, Sajjala called for a large-scale awareness campaign to educate citizens about documentation requirements and voter verification procedures.

Concluding his address, Sajjala appealed to party workers to strengthen the organization ahead of upcoming local body elections and aggressively expose what he described as the coalition government's failures. He urged cadres to take YSRCP's welfare legacy directly to the people through grassroots outreach, social media campaigns, and digital platforms, positioning the party as the primary challenger to what he called an increasingly disconnected and underperforming government.