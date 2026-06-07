AP Weather Update: Rain Likely in Several Districts

The southwest monsoon is gradually spreading across Andhra Pradesh and is expected to cover more parts of the state in the coming days. Weather officials said favorable conditions are helping the monsoon move further inland, especially across the Rayalaseema region.

According to disaster management authorities, the monsoon is likely to advance into additional districts over the next two to three days. Telangana is also expected to witness the arrival of the southwest monsoon shortly.

Officials said rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season may remain slightly below normal in some areas. However, weather systems developing during the season could bring additional rainfall and help improve overall precipitation levels.

Experts have also warned that there could be breaks in monsoon activity, resulting in periods of dry weather between spells of rain. Farmers have been advised to plan their agricultural operations accordingly.

For the June to September monsoon season, several districts including East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati are expected to receive below-normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the season.

Districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Krishna are expected to record near-normal rainfall.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in several districts on Sunday and Monday. Light to moderate rain is likely in Palnadu, Markapuram, Kurnool, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, while isolated showers may occur elsewhere in the state.

Despite the rainfall forecast, heatwave conditions are expected to continue in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Several mandals remain under heatwave warnings, with high temperatures likely to persist over the next few days.

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