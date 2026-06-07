Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City on June 6

Heavy thunderstorms accompanied by intense rainfall swept across several parts of Hyderabad on Saturday evening, drenching roads, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and slowing traffic movement across the city.

According to data released by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), western parts of Hyderabad witnessed the heaviest rainfall during the evening storm. Miyapur recorded the highest rainfall at 43.8 mm, closely followed by Shaikpet with 41.8 mm. The CB CID Colony area in Chandanagar received 31.3 mm of rainfall.

Several other localities also experienced substantial showers. Madhapur registered 29.8 mm of rain, while Mehdipatnam and Golconda each recorded 28.5 mm. The widespread rainfall brought a dramatic change in weather conditions across the city.

The downpour affected traffic in multiple areas, particularly along the busy IT corridor. Motorists faced slow-moving traffic and congestion in Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Miyapur and Jubilee Hills as heavy rain lashed the city during peak evening hours.

Rainfall data also showed that Karwan emerged as the wettest GHMC circle with an average cumulative rainfall of 19.7 mm. Mehdipatnam followed with 19.5 mm, while Jubilee Hills recorded 17.9 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that the showers were part of ongoing pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity and not the official onset of the southwest monsoon. However, weather conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the monsoon's advance into Telangana over the next few days.

The weather department has predicted more spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana during the coming week. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Meteorologists expect the current pattern of afternoon heat followed by evening thunderstorms to continue until the southwest monsoon enters the state. Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts remain under a yellow thunderstorm alert.

With more rain forecast in the coming days, residents can expect cooler temperatures and continued pre-monsoon activity across the region.