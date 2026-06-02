M4M (Motive For Murder) OTT Release on June 19

Following a successful theatrical run, the suspense thriller M4M (Motive for Murder), directed and produced by Mohan Vadlapatla and starring American actress Jo Sharma in the lead role, is gearing up for its digital premiere. The film, which was released worldwide on May 8, received an encouraging response from audiences, media professionals, and film critics alike.

Featuring Jo Sharma and Sambit Acharya in pivotal roles, the thriller garnered impressive ratings, including 9.1/10 on IMDb and 9.6/10 on BookMyShow. The film also received positive reviews from several leading newspapers, television channels, and entertainment portals, with ratings reaching up to 3.5 out of 5. Audiences in both India and the United States praised the film, with many describing it as one of the finest suspense thrillers released in recent times.

After its successful theatrical journey, M4M (Motive for Murder) is now set to make its OTT debut on June 19. The film will be available for streaming across multiple digital platforms, including Lionsgate Play, Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Xstream, JioTV, and Tata Play Binge.

Directed by Mohan Vadlapatla, the film skillfully blends suspense, mystery, drama, and entertainment, offering viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience from start to finish. The makers believe the film is particularly well-suited for OTT audiences who enjoy intelligent thrillers and murder mysteries.

One of the film’s major strengths is Mohan Vadlapatla’s gripping storytelling. Packed with unexpected twists, a tightly woven narrative, and a compelling screenplay, the film keeps viewers guessing about the identity of the killer until the very end. Its intriguing plot, suspense-filled sequences, and shocking climax have made it a must-watch for fans of the mystery-thriller genre.

A standout feature of the film is Jo Sharma’s performance as investigative journalist Radha. The actress delivers a convincing and nuanced portrayal, bringing depth, confidence, and authenticity to the character. Her screen presence, expressive performance, and commanding portrayal have earned appreciation from both audiences and critics, making her role one of the film’s biggest highlights.

With its OTT release scheduled for June 19, movie lovers can now experience the mystery, suspense, and thrilling narrative of M4M (Motive for Murder) from the comfort of their homes. The film promises an engaging watch for anyone who enjoys gripping crime investigations, suspenseful storytelling, and unexpected twists.