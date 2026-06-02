The Marked Woman OTT release: When and where to watch?

Crime thrillers continue to dominate the OTT space, but only a few manage to keep viewers guessing until the very end. Netflix is now bringing another gripping mystery thriller that revolves around a woman with no memory of her past, a shocking discovery inside a shipping container, and a chain of secrets that gradually unravel into a dangerous conspiracy.

Titled The Marked Woman, this Spanish crime thriller is set to make its global streaming debut on Netflix, offering audiences a suspense-filled story packed with unexpected twists.

Streaming Worldwide on Netflix from June 5

The Marked Woman will premiere globally on Netflix on June 5, 2026. The Spanish-language thriller features an impressive cast led by Candela Peña, Ana Rujas, and Pol López.

The film has already generated buzz among thriller fans thanks to its intriguing premise and intense promotional material. Directed by Gabe Ibáñez, the project appears to blend crime investigation, psychological mystery, and action-packed suspense into one compelling narrative.

Adding further excitement is the presence of Luka Peros, best known to international audiences for his role in the hit series Money Heist. The cast also includes acclaimed actors Manolo Solo and Kira Miró in significant roles.

Netflix is expected to release the film in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Hindi, and Telugu, making it accessible to a broad global audience.

A Mysterious Discovery Sets the Story in Motion

The story begins at a busy port in Barcelona, where authorities make a disturbing discovery. Inside a shipping container, police find a woman bound and unconscious, with no immediate clues about her identity.

After being rescued, the woman is unable to remember who she is or how she ended up inside the container. Doctors later determine that she is suffering from amnesia, leaving investigators with more questions than answers.

As authorities struggle to identify her, the case quickly transforms from a routine investigation into a complex mystery filled with hidden connections and dark secrets.

Detective Anna Ripoll Takes Charge

The responsibility of solving the baffling case falls on Detective Anna Ripoll, who begins an extensive investigation with the assistance of officer Quique Zárate.

As they dig deeper, new evidence reveals that the woman’s disappearance is linked to a much larger and more dangerous plot than anyone initially imagined.

Every clue uncovers another layer of mystery, pushing the investigation into increasingly dangerous territory.

A Killer Is Still on the Hunt

The tension rises when investigators realize that someone is actively trying to eliminate the unidentified woman before she can recover her memories.

This revelation turns the case into a race against time. With every attempt on her life, the detectives become more convinced that the answers hidden in her past could expose powerful secrets.

The film builds suspense around several key questions: Who is this woman? Why was she imprisoned inside the container? What happened in her past? And who is determined to silence her forever?

A Must-Watch for Thriller Fans

With its combination of psychological suspense, crime investigation, and shocking plot twists, The Marked Woman looks set to become one of Netflix's most talked-about thriller releases this month.

For viewers who enjoy mystery dramas that slowly reveal their secrets while keeping the suspense alive until the final moments, this Spanish thriller could be an ideal addition to their watchlist.

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