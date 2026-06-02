ITR Filing 2026: Why Salaried Employees Should Wait Until Mid-June

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) has begun, and many salaried employees may be eager to file their returns early. However, tax experts recommend waiting until at least mid-June before submitting your ITR.

One of the main reasons is that important documents such as Form 16 and Form 16A are usually issued by employers and other deductors by June 15. These documents contain details of salary income, tax deducted at source (TDS), and other important information needed for accurate tax filing.

Another reason is that the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS may not be fully updated in the early weeks of the filing season. These records are used by the Income Tax Department to verify income, investments, interest earnings, dividends, and other financial transactions. Filing too early could result in missing information or mismatches.

Experts also point out that banks, mutual funds, stock brokers, and other financial institutions continue updating transaction data during May and early June. Once this information is reflected in AIS and Form 26AS, taxpayers can cross-check their details and avoid errors.

If taxpayers file their returns before all data is updated, they may face issues such as incorrect TDS credits, refund delays, mismatch notices, or the need to file a revised return later.

Tax professionals therefore advise salaried individuals to wait until mid-June, verify all documents and tax records, and then file their returns accurately. With the ITR deadline still some time away, taking a little extra time can help avoid unnecessary complications and ensure a smoother filing process.