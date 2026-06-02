Telangana Formation Day 2026: CM Revanth Reddy's Report Card Out

Marking Telangana Formation Day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy presented a comprehensive report card of his government, showcasing achievements ranging from a ₹20,616-crore crop loan waiver and ₹60,000 crore in interest-free loans to women self-help groups to subsidised LPG cylinders and large-scale recruitment drives.

Addressing the state-level celebrations, the Chief Minister said the Congress government has been working from day one to fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana statehood movement while laying the foundation for the ambitious “Telangana Rising 2047” vision.

Paying homage to Telangana martyrs and movement leaders, Revanth Reddy said the struggle for statehood was not merely about development but also about securing self-respect, social justice and democratic empowerment.

“We are not rulers; we are servants of the people. This government belongs to four crore citizens and is committed to transparent, people-centric governance,” he said.

Tribute to Telangana Movement Leaders

The Chief Minister began his address by recalling the sacrifices made during the decades-long Telangana movement. He expressed gratitude to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for their role in the formation of Telangana.

Describing June 2 as a historic day, he said it serves both as a moment to honour the past and to chart an ambitious roadmap for the state's future.

Record Agricultural Growth and Farmer Support

Agriculture remains at the core of the government's long-term development strategy, Revanth Reddy said, highlighting record foodgrain production of 236.87 lakh metric tonnes during the 2025-26 crop year.

The government implemented a crop loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh, directly crediting ₹20,616 crore into the accounts of nearly 25 lakh farmers. Over the past two-and-a-half years, the administration has spent ₹1.56 lakh crore on agriculture and farmer welfare, including ₹27,529 crore under the Rythu Bharosa investment support scheme.

The Chief Minister said Telangana has spent ₹82,840 crore on agricultural procurement since the government assumed office and now accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the country's Yasangi paddy procurement.

During the current season alone, the state procured 63.65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy through 8,575 procurement centres, transferring ₹11,903 crore directly to farmers. The government also procured 10,000 metric tonnes of rain-damaged paddy to protect farmers from weather-related losses.

Focus on Irrigation and Water Security

Reiterating Telangana’s commitment to securing its rightful share of Krishna and Godavari river waters, Revanth Reddy announced renewed efforts to revive the long-pending Pranahita-Chevella project.

He also confirmed plans for discussions with Maharashtra on the construction of the Tummidihatti barrage and said restoration works have commenced at the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Women Empowerment Through Economic Inclusion

Positioning women as the driving force behind Telangana’s future growth, the Chief Minister outlined a vision to create one crore women entrepreneurs and crorepatis.

The government has already facilitated ₹60,000 crore in interest-free loans to women self-help groups and plans to expand bank linkages to ₹1 lakh crore.

According to the Chief Minister, women are now managing petrol pumps, solar power units, Indiramma canteens and nearly 1,000 public transport buses across the state. Construction of 8,000 Stree Shakti buildings is also underway to support women-led enterprises.

Welfare Schemes Delivering Relief

Highlighting flagship welfare initiatives, Revanth Reddy said women have collectively saved nearly ₹10,000 crore through the Maha Lakshmi free bus travel scheme.

The government is also providing LPG cylinders at ₹500 to 42.9 lakh families and free electricity up to 200 units under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, benefiting more than 53 lakh households.

Massive Recruitment Drive and Education Reforms

Addressing youth aspirations, the Chief Minister said Telangana has emerged as a model state in transparent recruitment, filling 67,763 government vacancies across departments.

Recruitments have covered Group-I, Group-II, Group-III and Group-IV services, the Mega DSC teacher recruitment drive and key healthcare positions. Fresh notifications for vacancies in engineering, forest, education, pollution control and town planning departments are expected later this month.

The government is also undertaking major education reforms, including the introduction of pre-primary classes in 1,362 government schools, with expansion planned to another 2,769 institutions.

A statewide breakfast programme is being introduced in government schools and colleges, while the mid-day meal scheme is being extended to junior colleges.

The recently launched Young India Skill University has already placed 838 of its 1,190 trained students in leading corporate organisations, he said.

Housing and Food Security Push

The Chief Minister highlighted progress under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, under which ₹22,500 crore was allocated for the construction of 4.5 lakh houses.

Nearly one lakh homes have been completed within 13 months, and the government aims to finish another two lakh units by September 17. A second phase covering 3.5 lakh houses has also been launched.

To strengthen food security, the government issued 15.12 lakh new ration cards and added 19.44 lakh beneficiaries to existing cards, enabling over three crore people to receive fine rice through the Public Distribution System.

Social Justice and Landmark Reforms

Revanth Reddy described social justice as a key pillar of governance and highlighted several landmark initiatives.

The state completed a comprehensive caste census, implemented Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation and passed legislation providing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in education, employment and local bodies.

The government has also enacted welfare measures for elderly parents and introduced a dedicated protection framework for nearly four lakh gig workers in the state.

Healthcare Expansion and Employee Welfare

The Chief Minister said nearly ₹11,000 crore has been invested in strengthening healthcare infrastructure, including the expansion of institutions such as Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Osmania General Hospital, along with the establishment of 17 new medical colleges.

The Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance coverage limit has been doubled from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Government employees will also receive a ₹1-crore special insurance cover and access to a forthcoming cashless healthcare system.

Crackdown on Drugs and Strengthening Public Safety

Reaffirming a zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics, Revanth Reddy highlighted the work of the EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) force, supported by a network of 59,000 student volunteers.

He also pointed to the continued expansion of She Teams and T-Safe services aimed at enhancing public safety across urban and rural Telangana.

Cultural Revival and Religious Infrastructure

On the cultural front, the government has earmarked ₹1,000 crore for the development of temples along the Godavari river ahead of next year’s Pushkaralu celebrations.

Major infrastructure upgrades are planned at prominent temples including Yadadri Temple, Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, Gnana Saraswati Temple and Kaleshwaram Temple.

The Chief Minister also reiterated support for Haj pilgrims and announced development plans for the historic Medak Cathedral.

Telangana Rising 2047 Vision

Concluding his address, Revanth Reddy asserted that the government would continue delivering on its promises while building a self-reliant and economically strong Telangana by 2047.

He said the state’s future growth would be anchored on four key pillars—welfare, development, social justice and equal opportunity—ensuring that the benefits of progress reach every section of society.