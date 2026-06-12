Kotha Malupu Movie Review & Rating

Kotha Malupu Review: A Simple and Beautiful Romantic Drama

Rating: 3/5

Popular singer Sunitha’s son, Aakash Goparaju, returns with his second film, Kotha Malupu, directed by Shiva Varaprasad Kesanakurthi. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Godavari region, this romantic family entertainer arrived with moderate expectations, promising a mix of love, emotions, comedy, and relationship drama. Released on June 12, the film attempts to explore misunderstandings in modern relationships while delivering a light-hearted narrative. Does it succeed? Let’s find out.

Story

Kamal (Aakash) is a carefree young man who enjoys life with his friends in Hyderabad. He travels to a village in East Godavari district to attend a family wedding, where he develops an interest in Varalakshmi (Bhairavi Ardhya), a cheerful village girl.

Following an unexpected incident, Kamal is helped by an unknown young woman. Curious to know her identity, he begins searching for her, with Varalakshmi accompanying him along the way. As their friendship grows, feelings begin to develop between them.

However, before Kamal discovers the truth, a photograph involving Varalakshmi and another young man creates confusion and misunderstanding. Who is the man in the picture? What is his connection to Varalakshmi? Can the couple overcome their doubts and move forward together? The rest of the film revolves around these questions.

Analysis

Director Shiva Kesanakurthi presents a familiar relationship drama centered on love, trust, and misunderstandings. The story relies on a simple premise and unfolds at a relaxed pace, with the Godavari backdrop serving as one of its major attractions.

The first half focuses largely on village life, wedding festivities, and light-hearted moments between the lead characters. While some comedy sequences manage to entertain, a few scenes feel routine and follow a predictable pattern. The chemistry between the lead pair works in parts and helps maintain audience interest.

In the second half, the narrative shifts toward emotional conflict and relationship drama. The film attempts to address issues of suspicion and the impact of judging people based on their past. While the message is relevant, certain emotional scenes could have been more impactful with stronger writing and tighter narration.

The film's core idea about trust and understanding is conveyed clearly, though the screenplay occasionally takes conventional routes. A more engaging conflict and sharper execution could have elevated the overall impact.

Performances

Aakash Goparaju

Aakash delivers a sincere performance as Kamal. He appears comfortable in lighter scenes and shows improvement compared to his earlier outing. While he handles emotional moments reasonably well, there is still room for growth in terms of screen presence and expression.

Bhairavi Ardhya

Bhairavi Ardhya performs her role with ease and brings a natural touch to the character. She fits well into the village backdrop and contributes effectively to the emotional portions of the film.

Raghu Babu & Prithvi

Raghu Babu and Prithvi provide a fair share of comic relief. Though not all the jokes land equally, their presence adds some entertainment value, particularly in the first half.

Siddu

Siddu gets a key role in the narrative and delivers a decent performance within the scope of his character.

Technical Aspects

Music

Yashwanth Nag's music blends adequately with the narrative. A few songs work well on screen, while the background score supports the emotional and dramatic moments without being particularly standout.

Cinematography

Jawahar Reddy and Sumanth Kacharla captured stunning visuals. The duo's cinematography work is among the film's stronger aspects. The natural beauty of the Godavari region is captured effectively and adds visual appeal throughout the film.

Production Values

The production values are decent and suit the scale of the story. The makers have ensured a neat visual presentation without compromising on the film's rural setting.

Positives

✔️ Scenic Godavari backdrop

✔️ Decent performances by the lead pair

✔️ A few entertaining comedy moments

✔️ Family-friendly theme

✔️ Relevant message on trust and relationships

Negatives

❌ Slow-paced narration in parts

❌ Conventional treatment of the conflict

Verdict

Kotha Malupu is a simple romantic family drama that banks on its scenic setting, relationship-based emotions, and a message about trust. While the film has its share of pleasant moments and decent performances, the predictable narrative and uneven emotional impact prevent it from becoming a memorable experience.

Those looking for a clean, family-oriented entertainer with a rural backdrop may find portions of the film engaging, while others may feel the story follows a familiar path. Overall, Kotha Malupu turns out to be an average one-time watch.

Cast & Crew

Movie: Kotha Malupu

Genre: Romantic Comedy – Family Entertainer

Cast: Aakash Goparaju, Bhairavi Ardhya, Raghu Babu, Prithvi, Prabhavathi, Siddu, Mahender, Aishwarya and others

Director: Shiva Kesanakurthi

Producer: Thati Balakrishna

Banner: Tathastu Creations

Music: Yashwanth Nag

Cinematography: Jawahar Reddy, Sumanth Kacharla