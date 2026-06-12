Will Chandrababu Accept Bhumana's Debate Challenge?

YSRCP spokesperson and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy challenged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to an open public debate on the coalition government's two-year rule, asserting that he is prepared to prove with evidence which regime was truly destructive. Addressing the media in Tirupati, Bhumana dismissed the coalition's "Two Years of Trust – Development and Welfare" public meeting as a "festival of distrust, falsehoods and crisis," alleging that the event was nothing more than an exercise in attacking Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy while avoiding accountability for unfulfilled election promises.

He stated that despite spending nearly Rs. 20 crore on the Tirupati meeting, the government failed to explain the status of its 143 promises and the much-publicised "Super Six" guarantees, instead attempting to mislead the people through the "Vision 2047" narrative. He accused the coalition government of betraying women, farmers, students, employees, youth, workers and every section of society through broken promises, mounting debt, corruption and anti-people policies, while claiming that the YSRCP government had directly transferred Rs. 2.73 lakh crore to beneficiaries through DBT.

Bhumana questioned Chandrababu Naidu's moral authority to speak on governance, asking why he did not pursue legal remedies if the cases against him were false and why they were later withdrawn. He challenged the Chief Minister to seek a CBI probe into the DSC-2025 recruitment irregularities, the Srivani Trust ticket issue, Parakamani-related matters and stated the irregularities in Tirumala administration if he truly believed in transparency.

He further said that the coalition government has weakened public education, failed to implement key welfare schemes such as free bus travel, unemployment allowance and free LPG cylinders, and is suppressing dissent by filing false cases against YSRCP workers and targeting social media activists. Reaffirming his challenge for an open debate "at any venue chosen by Chandrababu Naidu," Bhumana said YSRCP would continue its democratic struggle against what he described as the coalition's "betrayal rule" until the people receive justice.