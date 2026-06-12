School Admissions Begin: Parents, Keep These Documents Ready

With the summer holidays coming to an end, parents are gearing up to enroll their children in schools for the new academic year. Education officials and school managements advise parents to keep all necessary documents ready in advance to ensure a smooth admission process.

Parents selecting a new school for their children should keep essential documents such as the student's Date of Birth (DOB) certificate, caste certificate, Aadhaar cards of both the student and parents, and photocopies of the ration card readily available.

In addition, schools may require two passport-sized photographs of the student along with a valid residential proof document.

For admissions in Andhra Pradesh, parents should also keep a photocopy of the first page of the mother's bank passbook, as it may be required during the enrollment process.

Having these documents prepared beforehand can help parents complete school admissions quickly and avoid last-minute hassles.