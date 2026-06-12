June 13 Stock Market Holiday; Here's why!

Investors wondering whether the Indian stock market is open on June 13, 2026, should note that both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Saturday, June 13.

The closure is part of the regular weekend trading schedule followed by Indian stock exchanges. Since June 13 falls on a Saturday, there will be no trading activity in the equity, equity derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing segments.

Stock market trading in India is conducted from Monday to Friday, excluding exchange-declared holidays. Saturdays and Sundays are weekly market holidays, meaning investors cannot buy or sell stocks through the exchanges on these days.

As a result, traders and investors will have to wait until Monday, June 15, 2026, for normal market operations to resume. Market participants can still review portfolios, conduct research, and prepare trading strategies during the weekend.

Those planning transactions should keep in mind that orders placed during the weekend may be processed when the market reopens on the next trading day.

In summary, June 13, 2026, is a stock market holiday in India because it falls on a Saturday, and both NSE and BSE remain closed as part of their standard weekend schedule.

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