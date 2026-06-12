June 13 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Customers planning to visit their bank branches on June 13, 2026, should take note that banks across India will remain closed on Saturday as part of the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule.

June 13 falls on the second Saturday of the month, a designated bank holiday observed by public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and many financial institutions across the country. Under RBI guidelines, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

As a result, customers will not be able to access branch services such as cash deposits, cheque clearances, account-related assistance, loan processing, or other over-the-counter transactions during the holiday.

However, digital banking services will continue to function normally. Customers can use internet banking, mobile banking applications, UPI services, ATMs, and digital payment platforms to carry out most financial transactions without interruption.

Those who have urgent banking requirements are advised to complete their branch-related work before the holiday or wait until the next working day. Since June 14 is a Sunday, many bank branches will remain closed for two consecutive days in several parts of the country.

Bank customers should also keep an eye on local holiday notifications, as additional state-specific holidays may affect branch operations in certain regions.

While physical branches will remain shut on June 13 due to the second Saturday holiday, online banking facilities are expected to provide uninterrupted access to essential financial services.

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