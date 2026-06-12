Chandrababu Set New Corruption Records, Betrayed AP People in Two Years

Tadepalli: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the ruling TDP-led coalition government, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the people of Andhra Pradesh have felt betrayed by the government's performance within just two years of its tenure.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Friday, Sajjala accused the Chandrababu government of indulging in "deception, exploitation and political vendetta" while failing to deliver on its much-publicized 'Super Six' welfare promises.

'Super Six Promises Betrayed'

Sajjala alleged that the ruling coalition came to power by making grand promises under the Super Six banner but has failed to implement them. He claimed that the government began "betraying the people from day one" and accused Chandrababu of misleading every section of society.

"The Super Six promises remain largely unfulfilled. Chandrababu has once again deceived the people after securing power. His political career has been marked by broken promises and betrayal of public trust," Sajjala charged.

'Corruption and Misrule Reached New Heights'

The YSRCP leader further alleged that the current administration has set new records in corruption and maladministration. He claimed that people who expected a change in governance after the elections are now disappointed with the coalition government's performance.

Drawing a contrast with previous YSRCP rule, Sajjala said former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had delivered welfare-oriented governance and implemented schemes directly benefiting people, whereas the present government has failed to live up to its commitments.

'Public Sentiment Turning Towards Jagan'

According to Sajjala, growing public dissatisfaction with the TDP-led government is driving people back towards YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He claimed that protests organized across the state reflected widespread anger against the government and its failure to fulfill electoral promises.

"The massive participation in today's protests clearly shows the public mood. People from various sections of society are taking to the streets against the government," he said.

Allegations of Suppressing Protests

Sajjala also accused the coalition government of attempting to suppress democratic protests by imposing restrictions and deploying police forces to curb dissent.

"The government tried to obstruct the protests through police action and restrictions. Despite these efforts, people overcame the hurdles and made the protests a success," he alleged.

The YSRCP leader maintained that the growing resentment against the Chandrababu government is becoming increasingly visible across the state and asserted that the ruling coalition is facing mounting public criticism over its governance record.