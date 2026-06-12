TG ICET Result 2026 Out: Download Score Card

The results of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 have been declared today, June 12, at 3:30 PM. The results are announced by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad.

The TG ICET 2026 examination was conducted on May 13 and 14 for candidates seeking admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities across Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2026-27.

According to a notification published on the official website, students can access their scorecards once the result link is activated. Candidates are advised to keep their ICET Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth ready for a hassle-free login.

How to Download TG ICET 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their results:

Visit the official website: icet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the "TG ICET 2026 Results" link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, including Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth.

Click on "View Rank Card."

Download and save the scorecard PDF for future reference.

Universities Accepting TG ICET Scores

TG ICET scores are accepted by several universities and affiliated institutions across Telangana for MBA and MCA admissions. Participating universities include:

Osmania University

Kakatiya University

Mahatma Gandhi University

Palamuru University

Satavahana University

Telangana University

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University

Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University

Qualifying Marks Criteria

As per the official notification, candidates must secure at least 25 per cent marks (50 out of 200) to qualify in the examination. However, there is no minimum qualifying percentage prescribed for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

With the results set to be announced this afternoon, thousands of aspirants across Telangana are eagerly awaiting their ranks and admission prospects for MBA and MCA courses in the upcoming academic year.