Two years of ‘Narasura rule’ in AP,  Betrayal of the People: YS Jagan

Tadepalli, June 12: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the completion of two years of the Chandrababu Naidu government marks not a celebration of governance but two years of betrayal, deception, broken promises, and systematic injustice inflicted upon the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said the massive public protests and rallies organized across the State under the leadership of the YSR Congress Party reflect the growing anger and disappointment of the people and stand as a mirror to public resentment against the present government.

YS Jagan recalled that two years ago Chandrababu Naidu approached the people with grand promises under the banners of “Super Six” and “Super Seven,” making a total of 143 commitments in his manifesto and personally distributing written guarantee bonds to households across the State. Today, however, the people are asking only one question: “What happened to those promises?” Every assurance given before the elections has turned into a symbol of deception after assuming office.

Jagan said the government cheated farmers, women, youth, students, and ultimately every family in Andhra Pradesh. There is absolutely no connection between what was promised during the elections and what has actually been delivered in government. Instead of fulfilling commitments, the past two years have been marked by continuous deception, betrayal, and scams.

YS Jagan said the State has witnessed a relentless propaganda and falsehoods. Instead of welfare-oriented governance, people have experienced broken promises, political vendetta, discrimination, lawlessness, and governance driven by a “Red Book Constitution,” creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

He said institutions across the State have collapsed. Women and children no longer have security, law and order has deteriorated, and even policing institutions have been compromised. The State is being run like a Jungle raj, and a leader has chosen to govern with vengeance against his own people.

YS Jagan said the Amaravati capital project has become synonymous with endless corruption, while mafias controlling sand, soil, liquor, quartz, and laterite resources are flourishing under the present administration, leading to the systematic plunder of the State.

At the same time, the financial burden on ordinary citizens continues to increase every day. Electricity tariffs, VAT on petrol and diesel, bus fares, prices of essential commodities, and taxes have all risen sharply, while people’s incomes have remained stagnant. As a result, families are facing severe financial distress, living standards are declining, and poverty is deepening across the State.

He said the education sector has suffered, healthcare has deteriorated, agriculture is in crisis with farmers receiving no remunerative prices for their crops, and unemployed youth have been betrayed after being promised jobs. Instead of creating employment opportunities, the government conducted the DSC recruitment process with irregularities, malpractice, and scams that severely damaged the future of deserving youth. While failing to provide jobs or honour its Super Six and Super Seven commitments, the government continues to spend hundreds of crores of rupees on publicity campaigns.

The dissatisfaction is visible across every section of society. Every family speaks of being cheated, and discussions in households revolve around the failures and broken promises of the Chandrababu Naidu government. The statewide protest rallies organized by the YSR Congress Party have become a reflection of public anguish and growing opposition to the government. They symbolize the people’s anger and determination to hold the government accountable.

YS Jagan congratulated every leader, party worker, youth, and citizen who participated in the protests and stood with the people.

Addressing Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan said that while people can be deceived with false promises for some time, they cannot be deceived forever. The people are carefully watching, remembering every promise made and accounting for every betrayal.

He concluded by declaring that the YSR Congress Party’s struggle against the “Narasura Rule” would continue relentlessly. The party will continue to expose scams, question injustice and deception, and stand as the voice of the people. With the support of all sections of society, the strength of the people, and the blessings of God, this unjust and oppressive government will inevitably be removed from power.