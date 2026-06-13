Telugu Man Jailed in Dubai for Posting War Videos

A man from Telangana has reportedly been detained in Dubai after posting videos related to missile attacks during a period of escalating military tensions involving the United States and Iran.

According to reports, Bhumesh recorded footage of missile strikes on his mobile phone and later shared the videos on his social media platforms. The posts allegedly attracted the attention of authorities in the United Arab Emirates, who subsequently launched an investigation into the matter.

Officials reportedly viewed the content as a violation of local laws, leading to Bhumesh's arrest. He has been charged with serious offenses and is currently lodged in a prison in Dubai while legal proceedings continue.

The development has left his family deeply distressed. Relatives have appealed to the Telangana government for assistance, requesting intervention through diplomatic and official channels to help secure his release and ensure his well-being.

Family members are urging both state and central authorities to coordinate with Indian diplomatic missions in the UAE and provide necessary legal support. They hope swift action will help resolve the situation and bring Bhumesh back home safely.

The incident has drawn attention to the strict regulations governing the sharing of sensitive content on social media in several countries, particularly during periods of military conflict and heightened security concerns.