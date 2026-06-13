Keerthy Suresh Seeks Challenging Characters After Mahanati

Actress Keerthy Suresh is eager to take on more meaningful and performance-oriented roles in the future. The talented actress, who won widespread acclaim for her portrayal of legendary actress Savitri in the film Mahanati, believes such characters allow her to showcase her acting abilities to the fullest.

While Keerthy continues to be a part of commercial entertainers, she has expressed a strong interest in working on content-driven films that offer depth and substance. She hopes filmmakers will approach her with powerful roles that challenge her creatively and help her grow as an actress.

Over the years, Keerthy has built a successful career by balancing different genres and characters. However, she remains passionate about portraying memorable roles that connect with audiences and leave a lasting impression.

Fans are excited to see what kind of unique and impactful characters Keerthy Suresh chooses in the coming years as she continues her journey in the film industry.

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