Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan's Film

One of the most talked-about films of 2026, Peddi, hit theatres on June 4 and marked a striking transformation for Ram Charan. The sports action drama generated massive buzz before release and opened to impressive collections worldwide.

The film received a mixed response from audiences and critics. While many praised Ram Charan's performance and the film's emotional moments, some viewers criticized certain aspects of the story and the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character. Discussions surrounding a controversial scene also sparked debate on social media.

Peddi tells the story of a talented athlete from a small village who earns a living through local wrestling matches and cricket games. Determined to bring recognition to his neglected hometown, he dreams of succeeding at the national level. However, unexpected setbacks and personal rivalries stand in his way.

Refusing to let failure define him, Peddi chooses a new path and reinvents himself as a para-athlete. Alongside his sporting journey, he develops a romantic relationship with Achiyamma, played by Janhvi Kapoor, adding an emotional layer to the narrative.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

At the box office, Peddi made a sensational start by crossing Rs 100 crore globally on its opening day. Within five days of release, the film reportedly collected around Rs 315 crore worldwide. The coming days will be crucial as the movie faces competition from several new releases arriving in theatres.

With audiences now waiting for its digital premiere, Peddi remains one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

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