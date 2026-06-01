Injustice Done to Bengaluru, Karnataka; Not to RCB: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar has alleged that Bengaluru was unfairly deprived of hosting the IPL 2026 final, claiming that the decision to shift the marquee clash to Ahmedabad was politically motivated.

His remarks came shortly after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted history by becoming only the second team in IPL history to successfully defend its title, securing back-to-back championships with a five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final.

Speaking amid widespread celebrations across Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the injustice was not directed at the franchise alone but at the city and its cricket-loving youth.

“Injustice has not been done to RCB, but to Bengaluru and the youngsters of Karnataka,” Shivakumar said, expressing disappointment over Bengaluru missing out on hosting the title clash despite RCB's remarkable season.

The Karnataka leader further alleged that the venue change was influenced by political considerations, reigniting debate over the allocation of marquee IPL matches. While he did not elaborate on the specifics behind the claim, he maintained that Bengaluru deserved the opportunity to stage the final, especially with RCB emerging as one of the tournament's dominant sides.

VIDEO | Bengaluru: Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) says, "Injustice has not been done to RCB. Injustice has been done to the youngsters of Bengaluru and Karnataka because the final (IPL) was supposed to be played here. Instead, it was taken to Ahmedabad. But… pic.twitter.com/XBT1lXo0xf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

Reference to 2025 Stampede

Shivakumar also referred to the tragic events that unfolded during RCB's title celebrations in 2025. Following the franchise's long-awaited maiden IPL triumph after an 18-year wait, a stampede during victory celebrations had cast a shadow over the festivities.

Drawing a contrast with the present situation, he said Karnataka had “started a new beginning,” suggesting that the state and its supporters had moved forward while continuing to passionately back the team.

City Erupts in Celebration

Despite the disappointment over the final venue, celebrations swept across Bengaluru after RCB clinched their second consecutive IPL crown. Hundreds of supporters gathered in different parts of the city, waving team flags, bursting crackers and chanting slogans in support of the champions.

The victory further cemented RCB's status as one of the IPL's most popular franchises and marked another milestone in the team's resurgence after finally ending its title drought in 2025.

With RCB now firmly established as a dominant force in the league, Shivakumar's comments are likely to intensify discussions over the process of selecting venues for high-profile IPL matches and whether host city decisions adequately reflect regional representation and fan interest.