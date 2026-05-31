JEE Advanced 2026 Results Today, June 1

The results of JEE Advanced 2026, conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will be declared today, June 1, at 10 a.m.

According to an announcement by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, candidates will be able to check their scorecards and All India Ranks (AIRs) on the official JEE Advanced website: JEE Advanced 2026 Official Website.

The examination was held across the country on May 17, with approximately 1.8 lakh candidates appearing for the highly competitive test.

Experts believe the cut-off marks could be lower this year, as the question paper was widely considered to be more challenging than in previous years. Aspirants are now eagerly awaiting the results, which will determine eligibility for admission to IITs across India.