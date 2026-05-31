Sobhita Dhulipala's First look in Vettuvam: Impressive

Sobhita Dhulipala's first look from her next movie Vettuvam has been unveiled today, May 31, coinciding with Sobhita's birthday. The first look is impressive and intriguing. It sets the tone for her character in Vettuvam.

Vettuvam revolves around a rural gangster, who is a modern day Robin Hood to his people, but who turns himself in to the police in order to avoid his enemies. What he finds within the prison system is far worse.

The film stars Arya, VR Dinesh and Sobhita in the lead roles. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film is in the last leg of shooting.