YS Jagan Expresses Grief Over Tragic Deaths in AP

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over tragic incidents that claimed multiple lives in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

YS Jagan conveyed his shock over the drowning of five persons in the Tungabhadra River near Mantralayam in Kurnool district. Describing the incident as deeply distressing, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said the tragedy had brought immense sorrow to their households.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed profound grief over the road accident in Gajuwaka’s Srinagar area of Visakhapatnam, where an APSRTC bus travelling from Rajamahendravaram towards Ramabhadrapuram collided with a stationary lorry, resulting in the deaths of two women and a driver. Calling the incident extremely tragic, YS Jagan conveyed his sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased.

He wished a speedy recovery to the seven persons injured in the accident and urged the government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for them. YS Jagan also prayed for peace to the souls of all those who lost their lives in the two incidents.