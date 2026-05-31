Police Complaint Trailer and Songs Launched, Film on June 12

A new horror-action thriller is gearing up to hit Telugu cinema screens. Police Complaint, an out-and-out action entertainer blended with horror and thriller elements, has been produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramida Sri Films banner and directed by creative filmmaker Sanjeev Megoti. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12.

The trailer launch event was held in grand fashion at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad. Along with the trailer, the makers unveiled two special songs from the film. The occasion also coincided with the birth anniversary of legendary Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, which was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony.

One of the songs released at the event is a special tribute track that recalls several iconic film titles from Krishna’s illustrious career. The song was unveiled by Krishna’s fans and features actor Krishnasai, a devoted admirer of the late superstar. Krishnasai and Preeti Sundar appear in the song, while Sanjeev Megoti has penned and composed the track.

Another special number titled “Nuvvatta Soottha Unte,” featuring actress Kriti Varma in a special appearance, was released by Telangana DIG Raman Reddy.

The event was attended by Telangana DIG Raman Reddy, Producers Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar, senior producer R. Seetharama Raju, Krishna’s longtime makeup artist Madhava Rao, producer Ghanta Srinivasa Rao, distributors Narendra and Siraj, PRO Sharma, All India Krishna Mahesh Praja Sena National President Khadar Gori, and actors Krishnasai, Kriti Varma and Preeti Sundar, among others.

Speaking at the event, Producers Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar praised the tribute song based on Krishna’s film titles and described the legendary actor as a great human being. He congratulated the team for organizing the celebration on Krishna’s birth anniversary and lauded director Sanjeev Megoti for consistently delivering high-quality films on modest budgets. He expressed confidence that Police Complaint would emerge as a major success.

DIG Raman Reddy said the performances in the film appeared impressive and noted that the movie seemed to be built around a strong concept. He wished the team success and hoped the film would achieve significant recognition.

Krishna’s former makeup artist Madhava Rao fondly remembered the actor, describing him as a warm and affectionate person. He appreciated the makers for creating a tribute song in Krishna’s honour and praised Krishnasai’s performance for bringing back memories of the superstar.

Lead actor Krishnasai expressed confidence that the film would become a major hit. He commended director Sanjeev Megoti’s vision and said it was a matter of great pride to be part of a song dedicated to his favourite actor, Superstar Krishna, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. He urged audiences to support the film, describing it as a complete entertainer.

Director Sanjeev Megoti revealed that the film was completed in just 45 days with a cast of 52 senior artistes. He said the story revolves around a unique concept called the “Chain Reaction of Karma.” According to him, Police Complaint is a horror thriller infused with action and promises a fresh cinematic experience for audiences.

Recalling his association with Krishna, Sanjeev Megoti said he once had the opportunity to work with the superstar and was amazed when Krishna delivered a four-page dialogue in a single take. He added that releasing the trailer on the actor’s birth anniversary made the occasion even more special.

Actress Kriti Varma thanked the director for giving her the opportunity to be part of the project and expressed confidence that audiences would enjoy the film.

Actress Preeti Sundar, who has been working in the industry for nearly nine years, said she was grateful for the chance to feature in the special song. She added that being part of a tribute dedicated to Superstar Krishna was a memorable experience.

Blending horror, action, comedy, romance and thriller elements, Police Complaint is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. The recently released trailer and special songs have already generated considerable curiosity and excitement among moviegoers.