Hyderabad Man's Lunch With Driver, House Help: Viral Video

A Hyderabad resident has sparked a widespread online conversation after sharing his experience of having a meal with his domestic staff, highlighting the social divisions that continue to exist in everyday life.

Naresh, a writer and driving instructor based in Hyderabad, recently posted on social media about a lunch gathering he organized with his driver and house help. What began as a simple meal soon turned into a discussion about social hierarchy and inclusivity.

Reluctance to Share the Dining Table

According to Naresh, convincing his staff members to sit alongside him at the dining table was not easy. He said they initially felt hesitant and uncomfortable, despite his repeated encouragement.

The Hyderabad resident believes such hesitation stems from generations of social conditioning and class-based distinctions that remain deeply rooted in society.

He expressed concern that these invisible barriers continue to exist even today and said more efforts are needed to promote equality and mutual respect in daily interactions.

A Simple Meal, A Bigger Message

The gathering eventually saw everyone sharing a meal together, enjoying homemade keema parathas while engaging in conversation.

For Naresh, the lunch was not just about food but about creating a space where everyone felt valued, regardless of their profession or social background.

He noted that small gestures can often challenge long-standing perceptions and help build a more inclusive society.

Social Media Users React

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users applauding the initiative and sharing similar experiences from their own lives.

Several people agreed that breaking social barriers begins with everyday actions, while others highlighted how deeply class divisions remain embedded in Indian society.

One social media user described the gesture as something that was "much needed," while another shared that they had also invited their watchman and his family to join them for meals on multiple occasions.

Debate on Social Equality Continues

The viral post has reignited conversations about dignity, respect, and social equality in India. Many users believe that treating workers and staff members with the same respect afforded to others can help reduce social divides and encourage a culture of inclusion.

As discussions continue online, Naresh's simple lunch gathering has become a reminder of how everyday interactions can challenge stereotypes and inspire meaningful conversations about social change.

Once in a couple of months, I have a ‘team lunch’ with my staff, which is my driver and my maid :)

Initially they were so reluctant to sit at the dining table because of years of conditioning! This class system in India has to go. For heavens sake, this is 2026. PS: simple meal… pic.twitter.com/KhwkeyQ3Cz — Naresh (@TopDriverIndia) May 29, 2026

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