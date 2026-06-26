Did Samantha's Relationship Advice Target Sobhita Dhulipala?

Actress Samantha recently became the center of attention after sharing her views on relationships at a public event. Her comments quickly went viral, with many social media users linking them to actress Sobhita Dhulipala's earlier statements about marriage.

Speaking at the success event of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha said that a person should never depend on a relationship to feel complete. She encouraged people, especially women, to have self-confidence, value themselves, and maintain emotional balance instead of expecting a partner to complete their lives.

Soon after her speech, many netizens compared her comments with Sobhita Dhulipala's past remarks about marriage. This led to discussions on social media, with some people believing Samantha was indirectly responding to those statements, while others felt she was simply sharing general life advice.

However, Samantha did not mention Sobhita or anyone else by name during her speech. There is no official indication that her comments were aimed at any individual. The comparisons have come only from social media users and online discussions.

Despite the online debate, Samantha's message about self-worth and healthy relationships has received support from many fans. Her remarks continue to be widely discussed, adding to the buzz surrounding the actress.