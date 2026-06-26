Telangana Heavy Rain Alert today, June 26 for Several Districts

The southwest monsoon has become active once again, bringing fresh rainfall across Telangana. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions are expected to remain cool as moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue in several parts of the state over the coming days.

Northern Telangana districts, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Karimnagar, are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. In eastern Telangana, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Warangal are also likely to witness widespread showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD has advised residents in these districts to remain cautious during adverse weather conditions. People have been warned to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain and stay indoors whenever thunderstorms occur. In contrast, southern and western Telangana districts are expected to receive only scattered light to moderate rainfall.

Hyderabad Likely to Witness Evening Showers

Hyderabad is also expected to experience moderate rainfall from the afternoon through the evening. Weather officials say several areas of the city may receive rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, especially during the evening and nighttime hours.

Since rainfall has already started in some localities, authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent traffic congestion during office closing hours and evening commutes.

Safety Advisory Issued

Officials have urged people living in low-lying areas to remain alert as heavy rain could lead to temporary waterlogging. Residents have also been advised not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms because of the risk of lightning strikes.

Farmers across the state have been asked to stay updated with weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to protect standing crops and agricultural equipment.

Rainfall to Continue Till Month-End

The weather department expects the southwest monsoon to remain active through the end of the month. As a result, northern, eastern, and central Telangana are likely to witness widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over the next several days, providing much-needed relief from the recent dry spell while also increasing the risk of localized flooding in vulnerable areas.

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