OTT Releases This Weekend (June 26 - 28): New Movies and Series to Watch

The final weekend of June brings an exciting lineup of new OTT releases across leading streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and Lionsgate Play. From action thrillers and comedy to documentaries, family dramas and creature features, viewers have plenty of fresh content to enjoy between June 26 and June 28.

Netflix Brings Comedy, Action and Sports Documentary

Netflix kicks off the weekend with Little Brother, a comedy starring John Cena and Eric André. The story follows a successful real estate agent whose orderly life is thrown into chaos when his unpredictable younger brother unexpectedly returns.

Also arriving on Netflix is Agent Kim Reactivated, a Korean action thriller featuring So Ji-sub. The film revolves around a retired intelligence officer who is forced back into dangerous missions after his daughter is kidnapped.

Sports fans can also stream Chris & Martina: The Final Set, a documentary that explores the legendary rivalry and lifelong friendship between tennis icons Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova while reflecting on their careers and lives beyond professional tennis.

Family Drama and Classic Film on SonyLIV and Prime Video

SonyLIV premieres Perfect Family, a drama starring Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa and Gulshan Devaiah. The series explores the secrets and emotional struggles hidden beneath the image of an ideal family.

Prime Video adds the acclaimed drama Blue Jasmine, featuring Cate Blanchett in a powerful performance as a woman trying to rebuild her life after facing personal and financial collapse.

JioHotstar and Lionsgate Play Add More Variety

Comedy lovers can watch Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness on JioHotstar. Created by Larry David, the series humorously revisits important moments in American history through his unique perspective.

Lionsgate Play expands its library with two new titles. This Is Not a Murder Mystery is a period thriller set in 1936, where a young artist becomes the prime suspect in a mysterious murder after waking up with no memory of the previous night.

For horror fans, The Yeti delivers suspense and survival as a rescue team searching for missing explorers in Alaska discovers they are being hunted by a terrifying prehistoric creature.

Documentary Series Returns on June 28

Closing the weekend is In the Eye of the Storm Season 4, premiering on Prime Video on June 28. The documentary series showcases real-life footage captured by eyewitnesses during devastating natural disasters, offering viewers a firsthand look at the power of extreme weather.

Whether you're interested in comedy, suspense, action, documentaries or emotional dramas, this weekend's OTT lineup offers something for every type of viewer.

Also read: Telangana Heavy Rain Alert today, June 26 for Several Districts