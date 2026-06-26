Is Baahubali 3 Happening? Prabhas Drops a Big Hint

The excitement around Baahubali 3 has returned after recent comments by Rana Daggubati and Prabhas. Their statements have given fans new hope that the blockbuster franchise could continue in the future.

During a recent interaction, Rana Daggubati hinted that Baahubali 3 is likely to happen. He said discussions about the project have taken place and expressed confidence that the film will eventually be made.

Prabhas also added to the excitement with his response. While he did not officially confirm the project, he smiled and dropped a subtle hint that made fans believe there could be something in the works.

However, neither director SS Rajamouli nor the producers have made an official announcement about Baahubali 3. As of now, the film has not been formally confirmed.

The Baahubali franchise remains one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema. Both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke several box office records and earned a massive fan following worldwide.

With Rana and Prabhas hinting at the possibility of a third installment, fans are eagerly waiting for an official update from the makers. Until then, the reports remain exciting speculation rather than a confirmed announcement.