More than 56,000 aspirants cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance tests, with Shubham Kumar emerging as the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder. The results were declared on Monday, bringing relief and celebration to thousands of students aiming for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

According to the results announced by the examination authorities, a total of over 56,000 candidates qualified for admission consideration to IITs across the country. The examination, conducted for students who successfully cleared JEE Main, serves as the gateway to undergraduate engineering programmes at the IITs.

Shubham Kumar secured the top rank at the national level, outperforming lakhs of candidates who appeared for the highly challenging examination. His achievement has drawn widespread praise from educators and peers alike.

The JEE (Advanced) 2026 examination was held earlier this year in two papers covering Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The test is known for assessing conceptual understanding, analytical ability and problem-solving skills rather than rote learning.

Candidates can access their scorecards and rank details through the official JEE Advanced website. The result announcement marks the beginning of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process, through which qualified candidates will compete for seats in IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other centrally funded technical institutions.

Officials said category-wise cut-offs and rank lists have also been released along with the results. Detailed counselling schedules, seat matrix information and admission procedures are expected to be made available shortly.

With more than 56,000 students qualifying this year, competition for seats in top IIT branches such as Computer Science, Electrical Engineering and Artificial Intelligence is expected to remain intense. For thousands of successful candidates, the declaration of results marks the culmination of years of preparation and the first step toward securing a place in India’s premier engineering institutions.