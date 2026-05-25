OTT Releases This Week, May 25 To 31: Kara, Jet Lee And Leader To Stream Soon
Another week is here and the month of May is also nearing its end. While theatres are set to welcome a few small films this weekend, the major excitement for audiences will come from OTT platforms, where several movies and web series are scheduled to stream between May 25 and May 31.
Among theatrical releases, Mareechika starring Anupama Parameswaran is releasing alongside Telugu films like Sandigdham and dubbed titles such as Catalan and Blast. However, none of the theatrical releases have generated major buzz so far.
On the OTT front, nearly 19 movies and web series are preparing for release this week across different streaming platforms. Among them, Dhanush’s action thriller Kara, comedian Satya’s Jet Lee and the dubbed movie Leader are attracting attention.
Several dubbed series including Brothers and Sisters and Cousins and Kalyanams are also expected to entertain viewers this week.
Netflix Releases
Netflix will stream multiple international titles this week including:
- Untold UK: Vinnie Jones – May 26
- A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – May 27
- My Two Cents – May 27
- Kara – May 28
- Murder Mindfully – May 28
- The Four Seasons – May 28
Prime Video Releases
Amazon Prime Video is bringing:
- Spider Noir – May 27
- Leader – May 28
Disney+ Hotstar Releases
Disney+ Hotstar subscribers can watch:
- Jet Lee – May 25
- Brothers and Sisters – May 27
- Cousins and Kalyanams – May 29
Other OTT Releases
On Sun NXT:
- Faces – May 29
On ZEE5:
- Roommates – May 27
On Apple TV+:
Propeller One Way Night Coach – May 29
- Star City – May 29
- On Lionsgate Play:
- The Race – May 29
With multiple Telugu, dubbed and international releases lined up, OTT viewers will have plenty of fresh content to explore throughout the week.
Also read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release: When and where to watch?