OTT Releases This Week, May 25 To 31: Kara, Jet Lee And Leader To Stream Soon

Another week is here and the month of May is also nearing its end. While theatres are set to welcome a few small films this weekend, the major excitement for audiences will come from OTT platforms, where several movies and web series are scheduled to stream between May 25 and May 31.

Among theatrical releases, Mareechika starring Anupama Parameswaran is releasing alongside Telugu films like Sandigdham and dubbed titles such as Catalan and Blast. However, none of the theatrical releases have generated major buzz so far.

On the OTT front, nearly 19 movies and web series are preparing for release this week across different streaming platforms. Among them, Dhanush’s action thriller Kara, comedian Satya’s Jet Lee and the dubbed movie Leader are attracting attention.

Several dubbed series including Brothers and Sisters and Cousins and Kalyanams are also expected to entertain viewers this week.

Netflix Releases

Netflix will stream multiple international titles this week including:

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones – May 26

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – May 27

My Two Cents – May 27

Kara – May 28

Murder Mindfully – May 28

The Four Seasons – May 28

Prime Video Releases

Amazon Prime Video is bringing:

Spider Noir – May 27

Leader – May 28

Disney+ Hotstar Releases

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers can watch:

Jet Lee – May 25

Brothers and Sisters – May 27

Cousins and Kalyanams – May 29

Other OTT Releases

On Sun NXT:

Faces – May 29

On ZEE5:

Roommates – May 27

On Apple TV+:

Propeller One Way Night Coach – May 29

Star City – May 29

On Lionsgate Play:

The Race – May 29

With multiple Telugu, dubbed and international releases lined up, OTT viewers will have plenty of fresh content to explore throughout the week.

Also read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release: When and where to watch?