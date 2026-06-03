Ban on Ranveer Singh Lifted in Bollywood: Don 3 Exit Row

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a major relief after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) officially withdrew the non-cooperation order that had been imposed against him.

Controversy Over Don 3 Exit

The dispute arose after Ranveer Singh reportedly exited Don 3 midway, leading to concerns and objections within the film industry. The development sparked a controversy, prompting FWICE to issue a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

Issue Resolved Through Discussions

According to reports, the matter was eventually resolved after Ranveer Singh held discussions with the concerned producers and stakeholders. Following these talks, both parties reached an understanding, paving the way for the withdrawal of the restrictions.

FWICE Announces Immediate Withdrawal

FWICE President B. N. Tiwari issued an official statement confirming that the restrictions imposed on Ranveer Singh were being withdrawn with immediate effect. The decision was taken following requests from film workers' unions and producers' bodies.

No Restrictions on Future Projects

With the order now revoked, Ranveer Singh is free to work on any film project without any hindrance. Likewise, film industry workers and technicians can collaborate with the actor without facing any restrictions.

The move brings an end to the controversy and clears the path for Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects in the Hindi film industry.