Viral Clip Shows Unusual Birthday Trend in Hyderabad

A video from Hyderabad has gone viral on social media after capturing an unusual scene on Khajaguda Lake Road, where several groups were seen celebrating birthdays on the road divider.

The clip was recorded by content creator Parikshit Chugh while travelling through the busy stretch. As he drove along the road, he noticed multiple groups gathered at different locations on the divider, with many appearing to be cutting cakes and celebrating birthdays with friends.

The video showed people standing around cakes, taking pictures, singing birthday songs and enjoying the occasion despite being in the middle of a public roadway. As the camera moved further down the road, more similar gatherings came into view, surprising viewers online.

Sharing the clip on social media, Chugh expressed his amusement at the sight and questioned what was happening on the popular Hyderabad road.

The video quickly gained attention, with social media users offering mixed reactions. While some found the trend funny and unique, others raised concerns about safety and public responsibility.

Several users joked that the divider had become a dedicated venue for birthday celebrations, with one comment humorously stating that people were "separated by dividers but connected by birthdays."

However, many viewers criticized the practice, pointing out that celebrating on a busy road could be dangerous for both participants and motorists. Others also expressed concerns about littering, saying such gatherings often leave behind cake boxes, plastic waste and other disposable items.

The viral clip has sparked a wider discussion about the growing trend of roadside birthday celebrations in Hyderabad. Many locals noted that such gatherings have become increasingly common in certain parts of the city, especially during the evening hours when groups of friends gather to mark special occasions.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has become a talking point among Hyderabad residents, drawing both laughter and criticism in equal measure.