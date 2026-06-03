When Will EPFO Credit 8.25% Interest for FY 2025-26?

Many EPFO subscribers are waiting for the interest on their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts for the financial year 2025-26. Although the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced an 8.25% interest rate in March 2026, the interest amount has not yet been credited to many accounts. This has led to confusion among members who are wondering when the money will reflect in their passbooks.

According to experts, there is no need to worry. The EPFO does not credit interest immediately after the financial year ends. The process involves government approval, account reconciliation, and updating millions of member accounts, which can take several weeks or even months.

The good news is that members do not lose any interest because of the delay. EPFO calculates interest on the monthly running balance and credits the full amount once the process is completed. Even if the interest entry appears later in the passbook, the member receives the entire eligible interest amount.

Reports suggest that EPF interest for FY 2025-26 could be credited during June or July 2026, although EPFO has not announced an official date yet. The final credit will happen after the government formally notifies the interest rate.

Members can check whether the interest has been credited by viewing their EPF passbook through the EPFO portal or the UMANG app. They can also check their balance through SMS or the missed-call facility linked to their UAN.

For now, EPFO subscribers are advised to keep checking their passbooks periodically. Once the interest is credited, it will be reflected in their account balance automatically.