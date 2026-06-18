EPFO Approves 8.25% Interest Rate; Credit Likely This Month

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to provide good news to millions of salaried employees. The government has approved an 8.25% interest rate on EPF deposits for the financial year 2025-26, benefiting more than 7 crore EPFO subscribers across the country. The interest rate remains unchanged from the previous year.

The 8.25% interest rate was recommended by the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees and has now moved through the approval process. Once the final notification and account reconciliation procedures are completed, the interest amount will be credited directly to subscribers’ EPF accounts.

Many EPF members have been waiting for the annual interest credit to reflect in their passbooks. According to reports, subscribers may start seeing the updated interest amount between June and September 2026, although the exact date may vary from account to account.

Experts have clarified that even if there is a delay in updating the passbook, subscribers will not lose any money. EPF interest is calculated on the monthly running balance and is credited after the necessary approvals and processing are completed.

Subscribers can check whether the interest has been credited by logging into the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal, using the UMANG app, or through EPFO’s SMS and missed-call services. Once credited, the passbook will show the latest interest update entry.

The EPF scheme continues to be one of the most popular retirement savings options in India, offering stable returns and tax benefits. With the 8.25% rate retained for another year, EPFO members can expect steady growth in their retirement savings.